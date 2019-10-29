NEW SECOND-ROW CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS ELEVATE MAZDA CX-9 EXPERIENCE - 2020 Mazda CX-9 goes on sale in the Fall of 2019 with a starting MSRP¹ of $33,790 - All-new second-row captain's chair offer a prestigious, first-class cabin feel - New off-road traction assist, increased maximum torque from the turbocharged engine highlight many performance enhancements