Mexican migrants launch binational movement to unite and empower the Mexican community in the US - The movement seeks to uplift the spirit of Mexican migrants, highlighting their great contributions on both sides of the border - Fuerza Migrante welcomes Mexicans and allies to join the movement under a binding message: "Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante" - Thirty eight million people of Mexican origin live in the United States (Pew Research Center)