SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 13, at 7:30 am, Teamsters and their allies in the UC Administrative Professionals Network will be attending the University of California Board of Regents Meeting to speak out against a proposed pay cut for administrative professionals employed by the UC System. The pay cut, a 1.5 percent increase to employee retirement contributions, would impose an undue financial burden on many workers who are already having difficulty keeping up with California's increasingly high cost of living.
Members of Teamsters Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network will be gathering outside of Robertson Auditorium at 7:30am to demonstrate against the pay cut. They will also be testifying during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting and presenting a petition signed by hundreds of UC staff members who are going on record to oppose the pay cut. Members of both organizations will be available for interviews during the event.
WHAT:
UC Board of Regents Meeting and Demonstration
WHEN:
November 13, 2019
7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time
Meeting and Public Comment Period begin promptly at 8:30am
WHERE:
Robertson Auditorium
UCSF–Mission Bay Conference Center
1675 Owens Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
WHO:
Members of the UC Board of Regents
Local 2010 Secretary-Treasurer Jason Rabinowitz
Members of Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network
Contact:
Aimee Baror, (785) 424-4831
abaror@teamsters2010.org