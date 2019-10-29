An Ezra Jack Keats Mini-Grant helped a dual language teacher at Evergreen Elementary School in Shelton, WA use art to make science accessible to 2nd graders, many recent immigrants. Students studied scientific illustration (L), then used their knowledge to paint Pacific rhododendrons, the state flower of Washington, on notecards (LC). A librarian at Clarkston Library in Clarkston, GA used her EJK Mini-Grant to create a Zine program specifically for teens. Students spent many Saturdays at the library, sharpening their skills as photographers, artists, creative writers and graphic designers (RC) to create the Zine (R) from start to finish.