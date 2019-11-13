Save Giraffes Now Founder and CEO Susan G. R. Myers with Lilly the giraffe in Africa. Save Giraffes Now is a new 501c3 non-profit organization focused on creating awareness about the significantly declining giraffe populations in Africa, as well as to support on-the-ground programs in Africa. Save Giraffes Now provides critical aid to some remarkable organizations and people working to support viable habitats for giraffes in their native Africa. www.savegiraffesnow.org