Folds of Honor visits Grainger's headquarters, Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Lake Forest, Ill. to accept a $100,000 donation that will directly fund 20 scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each to qualified, incoming college freshman who are pursuing degrees in engineering and technology. Pictured (left to right): Ben Leslie, EVP, Folds of Honor; scholarship recipient family Sami Anderson, Skyler Anderson and Army Sergeant Garret Anderson; Joe Boveri, a military Veteran representative from Grainger.