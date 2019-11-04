March of Dimes 2019 Report Card Shines Spotlight on the U.S. Maternal and Infant Health Crisis

U.S. Preterm Birth Rate Rises for 4th Year in a Row, Rates Worsening in 30 States New Expanded Report Examines State of Maternal and Infant Health in States and Cities across the Country; Outlines Actions Needed to Improve Health Outcomes for Moms and Babies