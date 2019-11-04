- BorgWarner announces production of its AirWerks® upgrade turbocharger for the Ford F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine - Faruk Kugay's Pro 1 Formula Drift race car, featured on Netflix show "Hyperdrive," will be on display at the booth - BorgWarner's booth showcases its popular lineup of EFR® and AirWerks® Series turbochargers that improve vehicle performance