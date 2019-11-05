Eyemart Express Honors Veterans and Military Personnel with Discount Program, Expanded VFW Partnership, and Military Hiring. In recognition of Veterans Day, Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality eyewear, is thanking veterans, active- and non-active duty military personnel, and their families with a nationwide discount. Through November 16, all individuals who have served our country and their families will receive 20% off prescription eyewear.