- GranTurismo Zèda is the car created to celebrate the last day of production of the Maserati GranTurismo. - Zèda is the bridge which connects the past, the present and the future. It means "Z" in the Modena dialect, it pays tribute to Maserati's roots and reminds that there is a new beginning for every ending: Maserati starts for "Z" in anticipation of a new GranTurismo. - Renovation work has begun on the Modena Plant which will produce the new high-performance sports car. Production of the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio comes to an end. - The new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, to be produced at the Turin manufacturing hub, will herald a new era of electrification for the Maserati range of cars, constituting the first models to adopt 100% electric solutions in the history of the Brand.