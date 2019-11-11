Habanos, S.A. Presents Its World Preview of the Romeo y Julieta Maravillas 8, an Exclusive Edition to Celebrate the Chinese New Year

- The Romeo y Julieta Maravillas 8 is the vitola selected by Habanos, S.A. to commemorate the 2020 Chinese Spring Festival - Pacific Cigar Co. and Infifon HK Ltd. exclusive Habanos, S.A distributors, presents this new vitola on 13th and 14th of November in Hong Kong