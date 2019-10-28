Hino has unified its entire lineup of trucks, including model names, to make it even easier for customers to match the perfect Hino to their business’ needs. Hino's new ‘M Series’ Class 4/5 COE’s and new ‘L Series’ Class 6/7 Conventional trucks, combined with Hino’s recently launched ‘XL Series’ Class 7/8 vehicles, creates a cohesive family of commercial trucks.