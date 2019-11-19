Karma Group Unveils Growing Business Strategy At AutoMobility LA, Debuts New Products, And Tech-Focused Ecosystem To Drive Its Continued Growth

- Karma Group Assigns Five Dedicated Business Units to Grow Business and Brand Value Beyond Retail Sales Alone - Performance Oriented Revero GTS On Sale Q1 2020; SC2 Concept Previews Future Karma Design Direction - Karma Demonstrates EREV Conversion Opportunities in Larger Vehicle Platforms