LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY Award-winning singer and choreographer Paula Abdul celebrated the official opening of her headlining residency show, Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Flamingo Las Vegas. Spotted in the audience on opening night were several of Paula's celebrity friends and fans, including Caesars Entertainment headliners Wayne Newton, Penn Jillette and Mat Franco as well as Kathy Griffin, Frankie Grande, Jen Atkin, Kathy Hilton and others.
The dazzling production takes the audience on an intimate journey, as Abdul pulls the curtain back with never-before told stories from her humble beginnings as a performer and choreographer, to her meteoric rise in the entertainment industry. Throughout Paula's 10 glitzy costume changes, Abdul thrills with spectacular visuals, choreography, humor and heartfelt showbiz anecdotes, reminding audiences why she is Forever Your Girl. Abdul collaborated with Emmy Award-winners Nappytabs on the show which features a cast of 10 dancers. The 90-minute production also showcases some of her global hits including "Straight Up," "Opposites Attract," "Cold Hearted" and of course, "Forever Your Girl."
After the show, a private party was held at Interlude Casino Lounge at The Cromwell. There, Abdul and friends stepped onto a red carpet before dancing the night away and celebrating at the official after party.
Sponsored by Pepsi and Ketel One, the evening's festivities gave guests a VIP experience for the newest residency at Flamingo Las Vegas.
Tickets are still available for the dates listed below:
Nov. 26, 28 – 30
Dec. 17, 19-21, 23 – 24, 27 – 28, 31
Jan. 1, 3 – 4
"Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl" performs at 8 p.m. in the showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas, with a limited number of meet and greet packages available for purchase. Tickets start at $69 (additional service fees apply) and are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469 or online at ticketmaster.com/paulaabdul. For groups of 10 or more call (866) 574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.
