BANGALORE, India, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful exhibit at the Architectural Digest Design Show at Mumbai, Thomas Abraham, is all set for the release of the episode 4 of 'Transformer Furniture Spring 2019' .
Thomas Abraham for IDeA Design House designs and sells furniture under the Transformer Collection brand: Inspired by the famous Transformer movies and designed for the plush modern home, here chairs transform to beds, beds to tables and tables to storage units, using the richest materials aka natural woods and stainless steel or his signature, white monochrome.
Thomas Abraham's training as an architect in one of India's premier institutions - IIT Kharagpur - has influenced his work in art, design and architecture, perhaps best exemplified in his iconic building, the Crystal Manor which marries all the visual arts, in a blend of classicism and modernism
Episode 4 features Zigma Chair and Compact Cove
As the name rightly suggests, the Zigma chair is a one-seater that transforms into a study or work table along with storage space.
Compact Cove is a compact table that slides outward from the centre, converting into a dressing table. It has a chair that fits into the table and can be taken out only when need to be used.
The above video shows the clear transformation of these furnitures.
