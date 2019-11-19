- Dr. Chou joins Aruvant from Novartis, where he most recently led the global commercial launch of Kymriah®, the first CAR-T cell therapy, in North America, Europe and Asia - Dr. Chou previously led the development and approval of Kymriah® for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma - He will lead Aruvant as the company prepares to dose the next cohort of patients with ARU-1801, a potentially curative investigational gene therapy for sickle cell disease administered with only reduced intensity conditioning