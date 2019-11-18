ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, today "pinned the wings" on 29 new flight attendants at a graduation ceremony at its training center in Houston, TX. This is the first group of flight attendants to be hired since the airline began flying the Embraer E175 aircraft.
"We are excited to begin hiring again as we ramp up operations on the E175 aircraft," said Brandee Reynolds, Vice President of Inflight Services and Airport Operations. "And we are preparing for a busy next year in our flight attendant hiring and training department."
ExpressJet will expand its flight attendant hiring, with plans for one new hire flight attendant class per month in 2020. This will complement other recruiting efforts across the company, including 700+ pilots and 70+ maintenance personnel, as ExpressJet continues on its growth trajectory.
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 100 aircraft, including the Embraer ERJ145 and 25 new Embraer E175 aircraft. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and can choose the Aviate career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.
