Laura Hughes

 By Laura Hughes

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit resident Laura Hughes today resigned from the Charter Revision Commission of Detroit, citing increased workload from a national opportunity that will require extensive travel. Hughes is a change strategist with Volte where she continues to improve the lives of families and children through public and private partnerships, restructuring, and performance-based investments.  The resignation is effective immediately.

In her resignation letter addressed to Board Chairwoman Carol Weaver, Hughes said: "I acutely recognize and appreciate the importance of the Charter Revision Commission and I am grateful to the people of the City of Detroit who elected me to this esteemed position.  I have a new major national client that will require my full attention so I am respectfully resigning my Charter Revision Commission seat.  Thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of Detroit."

