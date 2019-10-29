GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 12 South Carolina organizations that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs across the state.
"These grants aid in the protection of the environment and provide communities with much-needed resources to promote good stewardship of the natural beauty around us," said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "By supporting the organizations that do this great work, we can help protect, restore and enhance natural resources, and provide valuable educational opportunities to nature lovers of all ages."
The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina received a grant to help the group's outreach and education efforts on the critical need for long-term forest management activities.
"We've worked with partners like the Duke Energy Foundation for decades to care for our Upstate forests," says Mark Robertson, executive director for The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina. "Our new Forest Restoration Outreach Project will bring both public agencies and private landowners together to learn about the importance of managing timber effectively, restoring native species and preparing for wildfires."
Trees SC received funding that will support a program in Florence County that provides participants with a tree and educational material on proper planting techniques that will ensure the highest energy savings.
"Our partnership with Duke Energy on the Energy Saving Trees program has been the perfect balance of resource sharing," said Karen Hauck, executive director of Trees SC. "Trees SC provides the arboricultural knowledge and expertise while Duke Energy provides program participants with information on energy reduction and cost savings. Our inaugural year was a great success, and we greatly value our continuing partnership with Duke Energy."
The foundation annually funds more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.
Powerful Communities: Nature Grant Recipients
Organization
Description
Grant Award
Counties Served
Beautiful Places Alliance
Create a new kayak launch for Lake Wateree
$40,000
Fairfield
Chattooga River Chapter of
Install four new informational kiosks at
$7,500
Oconee
Pickens
Francis Marion University
Develop a freshwater ecology laboratory,
$50,000
Florence
Greenville County Soil and
Support a seed library program that will
$8,000
Greenville
Hatcher Garden and
Replace signage in the 12-acre inner city
$8,000
Spartanburg
Kalmia Gardens of Coker
Support improving growing conditions for
$18,950
Darlington
Roper Mountain Science
Support a biodiversity exhibit as part of the
$50,000
Greenville
South Carolina Waterfowl
Help restore 20 acres of bottomland
$19,500
Sumter
The Nature Conservancy of
Support efforts to restore forest health to the
$15,000
Greenville
Oconee
Pickens
Trees Coalition
Supports a project to restore natural green
$5,000
Spartanburg
Trees SC
Continue support of the Energy Saving Trees
$20,625
Florence
Trees Upstate
Continue support of the Energy Saving Trees
$54,050
Greenville
Oconee
Pickens
Spartanburg
Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to address the needs of communities where its customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts. More information about the Duke Energy Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
The Duke Energy Foundation is solely funded by Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) shareholder dollars.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S.
A Fortune 150 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list.
More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Contact: Ryan Mosier
24-Hour: 800.559.3853