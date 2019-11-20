DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Air Conditioner Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Countries, By Types, By Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Africa Air Conditioner Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-25.
The rising number of commercial and residential projects in Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa to support the infrastructural development activities would spur the demand for air conditioners in the Africa region. Furthermore, growing urban migration across major cities of Africa coupled with the increasing purchasing power of the consumers would contribute towards the growth of the air conditioners market in Africa.
Split air conditioners are most popular in the region than any other air conditioner types. Due to their widespread deployment in the residential and small commercial buildings, these have clocked significant market share. The split air conditioners would undergo the highest growth in the overall market on account of the growing number of housing development initiatives.
Additionally, increasing interest of international hospitality brands such as Hyatt, Radisson, and Marriott to expand in the African countries would back the growth of air conditioner market by generating additional demand for VRF and chillers to support their infrastructural needs. The sales of floor standing air conditioners are also gaining momentum in the countries due to their increasing popularity among the residential and hospitality sectors. Some of the key players in the Africa air conditioner market include - Samsung, Gree, Midea, Carrier, Daikin, and LG.
The report comprehensively covers the market by types, applications, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Africa Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Countries, 2015-2025
- Africa Air Conditioner Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025
- Historical Data of Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tunisia, and Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tunisia and Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market Revenues until 2025F.
- Historical Data of Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tunisia, and Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market Revenues by Types for the Period, 2015-2018.
- Market Size & Forecast of Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tunisia, and Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market Revenues by Types, until 2025F
- Historical Data of Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tunisia and Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market Revenues by Applications for the Period, 2015-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tunisia and Sudan & South Sudan Air Conditioner Market Revenues by Applications, until 2025F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends.
- Competitive Benchmarking.
- Market Share, By Players.
- Company Profiles.
- Key Strategic Recommendations.
Markets Covered:
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Countries
- Egypt
- Algeria
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Ethiopia
- Kenya
- Tunisia
- Sudan & South Sudan
By Types
- Room AC
- Window
- Split
- Ducted AC
- Ceiling Concealed
- Rooftop Packaged
- Ductless AC
- Cassette
- Floor Standing
- Ceiling Suspended
- Centralized AC
- VRF
- AHU/FCU
- Chiller
- Condensing Unit
- Others (Evaporator Coils, Compressor, etc.)
By Applications
- Residential
- Commercial Offices & Retail
- Healthcare
- Transport
- Hospitality
- Others (Education, BFSI, etc.)
Company Profiles
- Carrier Corporation
- Daikin Middle East & Africa FZE
- Fujitsu General Ltd.
- Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Midea Group Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Trane Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/waupku
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716