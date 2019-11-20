BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy cell phone and tablet deals are here. Experts at Save Bubble have compared the best early Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note9, S10 & S9 phone deals for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Samsung Galaxy phone deals:
- Save up to 84% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models
- Save up to 56% on Samsung Galaxy Note10 & Galaxy Note10+ smartphones - pay nothing today and get the Galaxy Note10 for as little as $20/month at Sprint
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy cell phones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Galaxy S10 for $10/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease - regularly $37.50/mo (Offer ends 11/24)
- Galaxy S10+ for $15/mo - get the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for just $15/mo with Sprint Flex lease - Regularly $41.67/mo. (Offer ends 1/9)
- Galaxy S10e for $5/mo at Sprint - Offer ends 1/9
- Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Save up to $300 on service plan & unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones - at Straight Talk
- Save up to 83% on unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon - save on Samsung's premium factory-unlocked smartphones
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch for $0/mo. - Tab A 10.1" $0/mo. after $14.17/mo. credit. Available at Sprint.com
- Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices at Sprint.com
- Save up to 66% on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Amazon - Samsung's top-rated Android tablets have a thin design, long battery life, immersive display and many are compatible with a precision pen
Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Two of the new flagship phones from Samsung are the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The upgrades compared to their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy 9 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, are noticeable in terms of display and power. The Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch screen and an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display and a Qualcomm SD855 processor, same as the S10.
What percentage discounts do retailers give on Black Friday? Black Friday deals typically provide buyers with large savings for a limited time. The discounts during Black Friday are higher on average than at any other annual event. For example, electronics normally tagged at $50 to $100 were offered at an average of 36% off during Black Friday in 2016, according to Profitero.
Most retailers place their best deals online to make shopping more convenient for customers. As a result, more people are now doing the majority of their Black Friday shopping online as opposed to in-store.
