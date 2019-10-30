DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Trade Management Software Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Component; by Deployment; by Organization Size; by End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific trade management software market is expected to grow from US$ 164.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 466.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.
The Asia-Pacific trade management software market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies, which would accelerate the Asia-Pacific trade management software market.
For instance, G3, an immediate payment project by the Singapore government, and Entry Point Project by the Malaysian government. Moreover, the Chinese government has also taken multiple initiatives to enhance administration, convenience, and logistics issues related to cross-border e-commerce. The trade management software market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the major players which hold the major share the trade management software market. Various companies operating in the trade management software market are focusing on providing a technologically advanced solution to gain a broader customer base and generate more revenues.
The Asia-Pacific trade management software market by component is segmented into solution and service. The solutions segment includes trade compliance as well as international trade visibility and execution. The trade compliance comprises of a range of capabilities that support the necessary item classification, trade documentation, as well as communications with international government authorities concerning non-financial trade regulations issues, tariffs, duties, and trade taxes levied by governments on international trade and commerce.
The solutions include product classification, import security filing, restricted party screening, foreign trade zones, free trade agreement management, international customs compliance, export control, and the document as well as data management that supports these information and process areas.
Some of the players present in Asia-Pacific trade management software market are Amber Road, Inc., Bamboo Rose LLC, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Integration Point LLC, Livingston International, MIC, Oracle Corp, QAD, Inc., QuestaWeb, and SAP SE among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of The Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software-Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 High complexity in trade management is creating demand for advanced trade management software solutions
5.1.2 Increasing focus towards cost optimization and real-time visibility are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of Asia-Pacific trade management software market
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Rapidly changing rules and regulations leads to unexpected expense and impact the business
5.3 Opportunities
5.3.1 SaaS-based deployment is expected to project huge opportunity for Global Trade Management (GTM) vendors
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Advancements in technologies and its integration trade management software
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software-Market Analysis
6.1 Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market Overview
6.2 Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Component Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.3 Solutions
7.4 Services
8. Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - By Deployment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Deployment Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.3 Cloud
8.4 On-Premise
9. Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Organization Size
9.1 Overview
9.2 Organization Size Market Forecasts and Analysis
9.3 Small Enterprise
9.4 Medium Enterprise
9.5 Large Enterprise
10. Trade Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -By End-User
10.1 Overview
10.2 End-User Market Forecasts and Analysis
10.3 Retail & Consumer Goods
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Logistics & Transport
10.6 Healthcare & Pharma
10.7 Government, Aerospace & Defense
10.8 Chemicals & Minerals
10.9 Manufacturing
11. Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market - Country Analysis
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.2 Agreements, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.3 New Product Launches
12.4 Expansions and Other Strategic Developments
13. Company Profiles
- Amber Road, Inc.
- Bamboo Rose LLC
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
- Integration Point LLC
- Livingston International
- MIC
- Oracle Corp
- QAD, Inc.
- QuestaWeb
- SAP SE
