Bryn Pharma Research on Epinephrine Nasal Spray Presented at The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Meeting

- Preclinical Study of Intranasal Epinephrine Administration in Nasal Congestion Model Demonstrated Faster Absorption of Epinephrine in Canines - Multicenter Study Showed Healthcare Professional Preference for Bi-dose Epinephrine Nasal Spray Over EpiPen® Auto-Injector