-- New data on Corvidia's investigational therapy ziltivekimab (COR-001) targeting inflammation and its potential effect on biomarkers associated with cardiovascular risk in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on hemodialysis -- New data examining role of interleukin-6 (IL-6) in ischemia reperfusion-induced cardiomyocyte death, suggests a genetic polymorphism may predict impact of cardiovascular outcomes in patients with inflammation and cardiovascular disease