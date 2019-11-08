Eucalyptus Pulplog Prices in Brazil Have Fallen Over the Past Year and in the 2Q/19 Reached Their Lowest Levels in Three Years

Pulpmills in Brazil had some of the lowest wood fiber costs in the world in the 2Q/19, according to the WRQ. Over the past three years Eucalyptus pulplog prices have fallen while the global Hardwood Fiber Price Index (HFPI) has trended upward to reach its highest level in four years.