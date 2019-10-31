DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Continued growth of online retail sales in Europe
The B2C E-Commerce market in Europe is the third largest worldwide, outranked by Asia-Pacific and North America. Despite the advancing maturity of digital commerce in the top markets of Western Europe, online retail sales are projected to continue to rise at a double-digit rate regionwide in 2019. The growth is spurred by developing trends such as mobile and cross-border online shopping.
Eastern Europe outpacing the West in terms of growth
Eastern Europe's B2C E-Commerce sales are projected to grow faster than those in Western Europe in 2019, although the latter holds a significantly higher share of the region's online sales volume. In both sub-regions, online and mobile shopper penetration is on the rise as more consumers discover the advantages of making purchases from the Internet. Local B2C E-Commerce market players are benefitting from the upward trend, but face strong competition from US-based Amazon in the West, and China's AliExpress in the East.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
- Breakdown of Global B2C E-Commerce Sales by Region, in %, 2019f
- Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018
- B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f
- Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
- Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Poland, Spain and the UK, May 2018
- Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
3. Advanced Markets
4. Emerging Markets
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- Allegro Group Sp. z oo
- Amazon.com Inc
- Carrefour SA
- Cdiscount SA
- Ceneo S.A.
- DNS OOO
- El Corte Ingles SA
- eBay Inc
- eMag Group
- Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri
- Hepsiburada.com
- Heureka
- J Sainsbury PLC
- M Video Trade OOO
- Media Markt E-Business GmbH
- OLX Inc.
- Otto GmbH & Co KG
- Ozon Holdings Limited
- Rozetka. Ua Ltd
- Tesco PLC
- VKontakte Ltd
- Vente-privee.com SA
- Wildberries LLC
- Zalando SE
