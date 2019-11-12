DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Seeding Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global cloud seeding equipment market was valued at USD 154 Million in 2018 and is likely to achieve USD 288 Million by end of 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period
The cloud seeding equipment market is projected to grow vibrantly in the upcoming years on the back of increasing application of the technology in various end-user industries ranging from agriculture, aviation, defense to water management bodies, entertainment and more.
Additionally, rising application of cloud seeding technology in weather modification for events and pollution control is expected to propel significant growth in the market over the forecast period.
Additionally, escalating utilization in aerospace and aviation industry accompanied with increasing demand from developed and developing countries strengthen the agricultural production capabilities is attributed to drive the cloud seeding equipment market subsequently over the forecast period.
Increasing number of cloud Seeding providers investing in building in-house research facilities to gather effective seeding methods with an aim to expanding end-users base is expected to strongly influence the cloud seeding equipment market across the globe.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Definition and Research Methodology
- Market and Product Definition
- Research Objective
Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market
- Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027
Market Segmentation by:
- Mode of Seeding
- Applications
- Region
Industry Analysis
- Policy & regulatory landscape
- Risk analysis
- Global Cloud Seeding Projects
Market Dynamics of Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Trends
- Opportunities
Company Profiles of top players
- North America Weather Consultants Inc.
- Weather Modifications Inc.
- AFJETS SDN BHD
- Ice Crystal Engineering LLC
- Snowy Hydro Ltd
- Cloud Seeding Technologies
- Mettech SpA
- RHS Consulting
- Kyathi Climate Modifications Consultants LLP
- Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research
