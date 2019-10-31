DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global computer numerical control (CNC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024
Computer numerical control (CNC) refers to the process of automating machines that operate through programmed commands encrypted on a storage medium. It involves generating a computer-aided design (CAD) and then translating it into G-code.
After the CAD drawing is loaded in the machine control unit (MCU), an operator runs a test for ensuring its proper positioning and performance. Some of the manufacturing processes performed by these machines include shaping, grinding, bending, cutting, welding, gluing, drilling, hole punching, etc. Nowadays, CNC machines are widely utilized in the manufacturing of metal and plastic parts.
A significant rise in the demand for large-scale automation has been witnessed in various industries owing to the increasing need for reducing the overall operational costs. This can also be accredited to the requirement of decreasing the manufacturing time as well as the chances of human error.
Apart from this, the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning technology has resulted in the development of applications which notify the status of the CNC machine to operators/supervisors on their computers as well as smartphones.
Moreover, several governments are supporting the establishment of manufacturing units in their countries, which is further strengthening the market growth. In addition to this, manufacturers are launching new CNC machines that perform multiple operations simultaneously. These machines aid in increasing the flexibility for attendants and minimizing the workforce requirements.
