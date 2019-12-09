DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fluorochemical Market (Value, Volume): World Market Review By Product Type (Fluoro Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities), By Application, By End User Industry (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fluorochemical Market was valued at USD 24,603.52 Million with Global production volume of 4,210 thousand tonnes during the year 2018.
The reasons for the growth of Fluorochemical market is the thermal efficiency and chemical resistance property of Fluorochemical which have led to increase in the market size of Fluorochemicals. The increase in population coupled with the changes in the climate leads to enhancement in the demand for air conditioners and refrigerators.
This will drive the global Fluorochemical market as fluorochemicals are used in cooling mechanism of refrigerators and air conditioners. The expansion of infrastructure has increased commercial and residential construction resulting in the increased demand for HVAC systems in warehouses, stores, malls, households, and others.
Global Fluorochemical Market is primarily driven by increasing demand for refrigerants, expansion of infrastructure, role of agriculture sector and role of pharmaceutical sector.
Among the regions, Asia Pacific region holds the largest market of Fluorochemical and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in the forecast period.
Strategic Recommendations
- Ongoing Collaborations including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions to expand the business.
- Contribution in Research and Development activities to expand the application of Fluorochemical methods.
- Asia Pacific Region to rise at high rate
Scope of the Report
Global Fluorochemical Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Product Type (Fluor Carbon, Inorganic and Specialities)
- By Application (Refrigerant, Aluminium Fluoride, Fluor polymer, Steel Pickling, Catalysts, Fluorine gas)
- By End User Industry (Electronics, Textile, Automobile, Health, Chemical)
Other Report Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis.
- Company Analysis - Daikin, Mitsui Chemicals, Pelchem, Arkema, Mitsui Chemicals, SRF, Naveen Fluorine
Global Fluroochemical : Market Dynamics
Global Fluorochemical Market Trends
- Research and Development
- Digitalization
Global Fluorochemical Market Drivers
- Increasing demand for refrigerants
- Infrastructure Expansion
- Contribution to Agriculture Sector
- Pharmaceutical Sector
Global Fluorochemical Market Restraints
- Health Factor
- Unavailibility of Raw Material
- Government Regulations
Companies Mentioned
- Daikin
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Pelchem
- Arkema
- SRF
- Naveen Fluorine
