DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Haptics Technology Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Haptics Technology market is expected to reach $43.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2018 to 2026
Haptics technology provides an improved multi-modal experience to the user by engaging sight, sound and touch. This technology is increasingly used in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets as it provides tactile feedback to its users.
Factors such as growing adoption of haptics in consumer electronic devices, increasing demand for haptics in gaming consoles and use of haptics in the medical industry, are driving the cyber security industry growth. However, declining adoption of force feedback haptic technology due to the high cost is restraining the market.
By Component, Haptic software is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing significance of haptics software in the future, especially for force feedback haptic devices. Moreover, it used in other applications such as VR & AR, wearable devices, surgical equipment, and gaming applications.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Haptics Technology Market, By Feedback Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Force Feedback
5.3 Tactical Feedback
6 Global Haptics Technology Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Captive Technology
6.3 Resistive Technology
7 Global Haptics Technology Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aerospace And Defense
7.3 Automation & Transportion
7.4 Automotive
7.5 Consumer Electronics
7.6 Education & Research
7.7 Engineering
7.8 Gaming
7.9 Healthcare
7.10 Military
7.11 Other Applications
8 Global Haptics Technology Market, By Components
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Actuators
8.3 Drivers & Controllers
8.4 Haptic drive
8.5 Microcontroller
8.6 Software
8.7 Other Components
9 Global Haptics Technology Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 AAC Technologies Holdings Inc
11.2 Densitron Technologies Plc
11.3 Immersion Corporation
11.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated
11.5 Ultrahaptics
11.6 Haption S.A.
11.7 On Semiconductor Corporation
11.8 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
11.9 Smk Corporation
11.10 Microchip Technologies Incorporated
11.11 Synaptics Incorporated
11.12 Force Dimension
