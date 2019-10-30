DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: 2018-2023 Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the world market for hard and superhard materials by total consumption value, demand trends, end-user markets, and applications. Each product section contains detailed breakdowns including supplier sales and market share, consumption value and volume by region/product type, demand by application. Market trends and forecasts are provided for the years 2017-2023.
Hard & Superhard Materials, such as cemented carbides, ceramics, and industrial diamonds, are the foundation of much of the machining industry. With over 15 years of experience in the machining and materials industry, the author's intelligence coverage offers comprehensive data and analysis.
Product Types Covered
Industrial Diamonds
- Natural
- Synthetic
Industrial Diamond Forms
- Powder
- Grit
- Bort
- PCD
- CVD
- Single Crystal
Boron Nitride
- cBN
- PcBN
Ceramics
- Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)
- Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)
- Other Aluminas
- Boron Carbide
- Cermets
- Silicon Nitride
- Composites
Cemented Carbides
- Tungsten Raw Materials
- Alloy Materials
- Preforms
- Other
Tool Steels
- High-Speed Steel
- Hot-work
- Cold-work
- Shock-Resistant
- Mold Steels
- Special-Purpose
Applications Covered
- Abrasives
- Coatings
- Cutting Tools
- General Medical
- Precision Parts
- Refractory Parts
- Sensors
- Semiconductor Fabrication
- Subsystem Components
- Thermal Components
- Wear Parts
- Other
End-User Industries Covered
- Aerospace
- Alternative Energy
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Communications
- Construction
- Defense/Military
- Die & Mold
- Electronic/Optoelectronic
- General Machining
- Medical/Research
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Power Generation
- Railroads
- Shipbuilding
- Other
Timeframe
- 2018 base year
- 2019 Estimated
- Forecasts: 2018-2023
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Industry Overview
Technology Overview
General Technology Trends
- Product Definitions
- Materials Synthesis
- High-Pressure Experiments
- Thin-Film Coatings
- CVD
- PCD
General Industry Trends
Section Two: Industrial Diamonds
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown
- High-Growth Markets
- Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Natural Diamond
- Synthetic Diamond
- CVD Diamond (Chemical Vapor Deposition)
- PCD (Polycrystalline Diamond)
- Single Crystal Diamond
- Bort
- Grit/Microgrit
- Powder
- Stone
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User
- World Market by Application
- Pricing by Application Trends
- US Producer Shipments
- Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
- Distributor Markups
- World Competitive Environment
- Industry Trends and Forecasts
- High-Growth Markets
- Technology Trends
- Five-Year Outlook
Section Three: CBN/PCBN
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown
- High-Growth Markets
- Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Pricing Trends by Type
- PcBN/cBN
- Microgrit
- Powder
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User
- World Market by Application
- Pricing by Application Trends
- US Producer Shipments
- Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
- Distributor Markups
- World Competitive Environment
- Industry Trends and Forecasts
- High-Growth Markets
- Technology Trends
- Five-Year Outlook
Section Four: Ceramics
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown
- High-Growth Markets
- Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Pricing Trends by Type
- Aluminum Oxide
- Silicon Carbide
- Non-Oxides
- Composites
- Other
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User
- World Market by Application
- Pricing by Application Trends
- US Producer Shipments
- Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
- Distributor Markups
- World Competitive Environment
- Industry Trends and Forecasts
- High-Growth Markets
- Technology Trends
- Five-Year Outlook
Section Five: Cemented Carbides
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown
- High-Growth Markets
- Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Pricing Trends by Type
- Powders
- Preforms
- Alloys
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User
- World Market by Application
- Pricing by Application Trends
- US Producer Shipments
- Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
- Distributor Markups
- World Competitive Environment
- Industry Trends and Forecasts
- High-Growth Markets
- Technology Trends
- Five-Year Outlook
Section Six: Tool Steels
- Total World Demand
- Regional Breakdown
- High-Growth Markets
- Market Drivers
World Market by Type
- Pricing Trends by Type
- High-Speed Steels
- Hot Work Tool Steels
- Cold-Work
- Special Purpose
Market Factors
- World Market by End-User
- World Market by Application
- Pricing by Application Trends
- US Producer Shipments
- Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)
- Distributor Markups
- World Competitive Environment
- Industry Trends and Forecasts
- High-Growth Markets
- Technology Trends
- Five-Year Outlook
