The global Lithium-ion battery market by application (grid + energy storage, automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics) and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-world) is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during 2018-2025.
Market growth is fuelled by rising demand for energy storage across the globe, growing electric vehicles (EV) adoption, and the demand for industrial power tools and electric forklifts in developed regions. However, safety concerns surrounding Li-ion batteries will challenge the growth of the market in the short term. Technological advancements are directed towards addressing this challenge, which includes alternate chemistries and solid-state batteries research.
APAC is the largest market, globally. Rising EV adoption in China, the global market leader for EV, is expected to drive the demand for Li-ion batteries throughout the forecast period. Demand from storage applications in key countries, including South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia, is likely to fuel the growth of the batteries market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the automotive segment accounted for 38.3% of the total market, driven by the growing demand for EV, including passenger vehicles, trucks, and buses, globally. China, Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are the key countries driving demand for EV batteries. Many production facilities are expected to be commissioned in Europe during the forecast period to address the growing demand for EV batteries in the region.
Asian participants will dominate the market. LG Chemical, Panasonic, Samsung, and CATL are the top 4 battery manufacturers. Their aggressive target for production capacity expansion will assist in retaining their market-leading positions throughout the forecast period. The installed production capacity of the top 10 suppliers will increase from 150 GWh in 2018 to about 740 GWh by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.6%.
Solid-state batteries will see an increase in adoption beyond 2025. Solid-state battery start-ups have emerged as a result of a lot of investments from various automotive giants going into these companies. Such growth is attributed to their enhanced safety features, higher voltage, and output than existing batteries, and the ability to operate at both low and high-temperature conditions.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Are the existing competitors structured well to meet customer needs?
- Which are the major growth regions for Li-ion batteries globally?
- What are the growth opportunities in the global market for Li-ion battery manufacturers?
- Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2 Market Overview
- Market Scope
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Li-ion Battery Chemistry Overview
- Beyond 2025 - Solid-state Batteries
- Li-ion Battery Production Overview
- Global Battery Manufacturing Capacity
- Market Segmentation by End Users
- Market Distribution Channels
3 Drivers and Restraints - Total Li-ion Batteries Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4 Forecasts and Trends - Total Li-ion Batteries Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Price Forecast
- Price Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Hotspots
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End Users
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Users
5 Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Li-ion Batteries Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
6 Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Solid-state Batteries
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Manufacturing Destinations
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7 Grid and Energy Storage Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Storage Application
8 Automotive Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9 Industrial Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10 Consumer Electronics Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
