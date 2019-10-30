DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Vehicle Lightweighting Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews key vehicle lightweighting technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
The report organizes lightweighting technologies into the following segments, with detailed market data presented for each of the categories:
- Engine lightweighting.
- Engine auxiliary lightweighting.
- Transmission lightweighting.
- Drive shaft and differential lightweighting.
- Body and frame lightweighting.
- Interior lightweighting.
- Fuel and exhaust system lightweighting.
The following vehicle lightweighting materials categories are also considered within the global market for vehicle lightweighting technologies:
- High strength steel.
- Aluminum.
- Magnesium.
- Advanced polymers.
- Composites.
- Natural and other materials.
Report Includes:
- An overview of global markets for vehicle lightweighting technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Japan, China, India and South Korea
- Coverage of history, characteristics, types, technologies and applications and recent advancements within the industry
- Relevant patent analysis
Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including 3M CO., BASF CORP., DuPont, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Tata Steel and Toyota Motor Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- What is Lightweighting?
- Lightweight Materials Versus Lightweight Design
- Summary of Vehicle Lightweighting Technologies and Materials
- Vehicle Lightweighting: A Brief History
- Fuel Efficiency Standards
- Lightweighting Technology Categories
- Engines
- Engine Peripherals and Auxiliaries
- Transmissions
- Drive Shaft and Differential
- Body, Frame and Suspension
- Interior
- Fuel and Exhaust Systems
- Lightweighting Materials
- High Strength Steel and High Strength Alloys
- Aluminum
- Magnesium
- Advanced Polymers and Plastics
- Composites
- Natural and Other Materials
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of Market Analysis
- Global Market for Vehicle Lightweighting, by Region
- Global Market for Vehicle Lightweighting, by Technology
- Global Market for Vehicle Lightweighting, by Material
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Engines
- Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Engine Peripherals and Auxiliaries
- Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Transmissions
- Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Drive Shaft and Differential
- Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Body, Frame and Suspension
- Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Interior Components
- Global Market for Lightweighting Technologies: Fuel and Exhaust Systems
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material
- Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for High Strength Steel
- Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Aluminum
- Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Magnesium
- Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Advanced Polymers and Plastics
- Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Composites
- Global Vehicle Lightweighting Market for Natural Products and Other Materials
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Raw Materials Producers
- Commodity Supply Chain
- Chemicals Production Specialists
- Specialty Metals Manufacturers
- Other Materials Manufacturers and Fabricators
- Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Electronics Equipment Manufacturers
- Component Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Specialty Equipment Manufacturers
- Vehicle OEMs
- Distributors
- End Users
- Industry and Key Research Organizations
- Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Industry Trends
- CAFE Standards and Other Fuel Efficiency Standards
- Trump Administration and Fuel Efficiency Standards
- Lightweighting Triple Bottom Line
- Sustainability
- Emissions
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Adient
- Aisin Seiki Co.
- Aptiv
- Arconic
- Basf Corp.
- Benteler Automotive
- BMW Group
- Borgwarner Inc.
- Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh
- Continental Ag
- Cooper Standard
- Cummins
- Daimler
- Denso Corp.
- Dupont
- Dura Automotive Systems
- Eberspacher Gruppe Gmbh
- Evonik Industries
- Faurecia
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors
- Gestamp
- GKN Plc
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Magna International Inc.
- Mahle Gmbh
- Martinrea
- Mazda
- Mercedes-Benz
- Nanosteel
- Nemak
- Novelis
- Plastic Omnium Co.
- Ricardo Plc
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- Shiloh Industries
- Tata Steel
- Thyssenkrupp Ag
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- ZF Friedrichshafen
Chapter 10 Patent Summary
