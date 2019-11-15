DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise), Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprise), Business Model (Discount, Ethnic, Business), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The MVNO Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 64.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 89.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8%
The major factors driving the growth of the MVNO market include provision of demographic-related customer services and profit maximization opportunity for both MNOs AND MVNOs. The primary factor expected to hinder the growth of the MNVO is MNOs giving low priority to MNVO customers.
An MVNO is a reseller for wireless communications services and does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers. It enters into a business agreement with an MNO to obtain bulk access to network services at wholesale rates. An MVNO provides the same services to end customers as a mobile operator, renting radio spectrum and network infrastructure from the network operator.
MVNOs work independently of MNOs and have a certain amount of freedom to set their own pricing structure, depending on the wholesale rates and pricing structures that they negotiate with MNOs. They generally offer their own Business Support Services (BSS), including billing and customer care, but have the option to leverage the support systems of the host MNO. Hence, MVNOs bring the opportunity to telecom and non-telecom companies to participate in the mobile sector.
Also, the regulations are forcing MNOs to open their infrastructure to MVNOs to increase competition and reduce prices. The growing digital technologies, such as 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning (ML), and eSIM, are also driving the growth of the MVNO market.
This market research report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the growth trends of market segments of the MVNO market. It also analyzes the global adoption trends, growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the MVNO Market
4.2 Asia Pacific Market By Subscriber and Country
4.3 MVNO Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Provision of Demographic-Related Customer Services
5.2.1.2 Profit Maximization Opportunity for Both Mnos and MVNOs
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Mnos Giving Low Priority to MVNO Customers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of Iot, M2m, and Byod By MVNOs to Attract New Customers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fragmented Nature of the Market
5.2.4.2 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for Mnos and MVNOs
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
5.3.1 Federal Communications Commission
5.3.2 Office of Communications
5.3.3 Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
5.3.4 Telecommunications Regulatory Authority
5.3.5 Federal Telecommunications Institute
6 MVNO Market, By Operational Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reseller
6.2.1 Reseller: Market Drivers
6.3 Service Operator
6.3.1 Service Operator: Market Drivers
6.4 Full MVNO
6.4.1 Full MVNO: Market Drivers
7 MVNO Market By Subscriber
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Consumer
7.2.1 Consumer: Market Drivers
7.3 Enterprise
7.3.1 Enterprise: Market Drivers
8 MVNO Market By Business Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Discount
8.3 Specialist Data
8.4 Ethnic
8.5 Business
8.6 International/ Roaming
8.7 Youth/ Media
8.8 Bundled
8.9 Others
9 MVNO Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
10 MVNO Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Demand for Flexible Data Packs and Affordable Mobile Services to Drive the Market in the US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of the Innovative Delivery Method to Drive the Growth of Market in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Multiple Applications of MVNOs in IoT and M2M to Drive the Growth of MVNO Market in Germany
10.3.2 United Kingdom
10.3.2.1 Mnos Creating MVNOs to Cater to New Customer Base
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Support From Government and Demand for Wi-Fi Services to Drive the Growth of Market in France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Demand for Wi-Fi and an Affordable Internet Connection to Drive the Growth of Market in China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Technological Advancements and Developed Economy to Drive the Growth of Market in Japan
10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
10.4.3.1 Service Differentiation By MVNOs to Drive the Growth of MVNO Market in Anz
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.1.1 Price-Sensitive Strategy to Drive the Growth of Market in the Middle East
10.5.2 Africa
10.5.2.1 Business Transformations and Supportive Policies to Gainmarket Traction
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet Connectivity By Enterprises to Drive the Growth of Market in Brazil
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 Wireless Internet Connectivity Initiatives to Fuel the Growth of Market in Mexico
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 Partnerships
11.2.2 New Service Launches and Service Enhancements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Virgin Media Business (UK)
12.3 Dataxoom
12.4 Lebara
12.5 KDDI
12.6 Asahi Net
12.7 Virgin Mobile USA
12.8 Tracfone Wireless
12.9 Friendi Mobile
12.10 Boost Mobile
12.11 Lycamobile
12.12 Tesco Mobile
12.13 PosteMobile
12.14 Airvoice Wireless
12.15 Asda Mobile
12.16 Giffgaff
12.17 Kajeet
12.18 Voiceworks
12.19 Ting
12.20 Red Pocket Mobile
12.21 Consumer Cellular
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7lm71
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716