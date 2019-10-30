DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthobiologics for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for orthobiologics for musculoskeletal soft tissue replacement and regeneration (including cell-based therapies and tissue scaffolds and grafts).
This report provides the following useful information:
- Prevalence of sports injuries
- Prevalence of osteoarthritis
- Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers
- New technologies under development
- Global market forecasts, by region
- Analyses of the top competitors and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Methodology
2. Orthobiologic Products for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration
- Cartilage replacement and regeneration
- Meniscus repair, replacement, and regeneration
- Tendon and ligament repair, replacement, and regeneration
3. Market for Orthobiologics for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement
- Combined market forecast
- Cartilage replacement and regeneration products, market analysis
- Meniscus replacement and regeneration products, market analysis
- Ligament and tendon regeneration and replacement products, market analysis
- Competitive analysis
4. Company Listing
