DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthobiologics for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for orthobiologics for musculoskeletal soft tissue replacement and regeneration (including cell-based therapies and tissue scaffolds and grafts).

This report provides the following useful information:

  • Prevalence of sports injuries
  • Prevalence of osteoarthritis
  • Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers
  • New technologies under development
  • Global market forecasts, by region
  • Analyses of the top competitors and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market analysis
  • Competitive analysis
  • Methodology

2. Orthobiologic Products for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement and Regeneration

  • Cartilage replacement and regeneration
  • Meniscus repair, replacement, and regeneration
  • Tendon and ligament repair, replacement, and regeneration
  • Bibliography

3. Market for Orthobiologics for Musculoskeletal Soft Tissue Replacement

  • Combined market forecast
  • Cartilage replacement and regeneration products, market analysis
  • Meniscus replacement and regeneration products, market analysis
  • Ligament and tendon regeneration and replacement products, market analysis
  • Competitive analysis
  • Bibliography

4. Company Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhsgh4

