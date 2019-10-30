DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements: Opportunities for Consumer Goods Distributors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements will change the landscape of primary healthcare in the coming years. Initiatives such as the encouraging of self-medication, the increasing support from governments to add more products into safe-to-use OTC classifications and the efforts by drug manufacturers to expand their product ranges in different markets will favor growth.
Stakeholders in the healthcare industry understand the benefits of self-care and the importance of making drugs for minor illness available without a prescription. This initiative is making healthcare treatment less dependent on doctors and involves pharmacists taking care of primary healthcare needs.
Some nations have allowed self-selection of drugs for common illnesses such as low-grade fever, headache, cough and cold, and digestive issues. In the case of drugs where the government fears overdosage or of drugs that can be unsafe for self-selection, prior consultation with a pharmacist or a qualified person who knows drug history and is aware of adverse effects is made mandatory.
Report Includes:
- An overview, scope and market landscape of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplement products
- Coverage of regulatory needs and opportunities that can be found in the OTC drugs and dietary supplements industry for wholesale distributors
- Information on the role of govt. regulations on selling OTC medicines in outlets other than pharmacies, and how these changing regulatory landscapes can influence the FMCG market
- A look at various channels selling OTC medicines and dietary supplements (VMS); their market growth and specialized marketing methods of non-pharmacy channels
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Overview
- Key Trends Driving Demand for OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements
- Prevalence of Self-Care
- Reduce Burden on Public Health System
- Retain Market Leadership
- Market Leadership and Competitive Landscape
- Pharmaceutical OTC Drug Manufacturers
- Store Brands
- Consumer Goods Companies
- Market Segments
- Developed Markets
- Emerging Markets
- Global OTC and Dietary Supplements Markets, 2019-2025
- Regional OTC and Dietary Supplement Markets, 2019-2025
- Markets for OTC and Dietary Supplement by Therapeutic Segment, 2019-2025
- Global Market Forecasts Through 2025
- Wholesale Distribution of OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements
- Role and Responsibilities of Distributors
- Challenges in Drug Distribution
- Markets for OTC and Dietary Supplements by Distribution Channel, 2019-2025
- Regional Wholesale Distribution Scope and Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvshxa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716