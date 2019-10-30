DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements: Opportunities for Consumer Goods Distributors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements will change the landscape of primary healthcare in the coming years. Initiatives such as the encouraging of self-medication, the increasing support from governments to add more products into safe-to-use OTC classifications and the efforts by drug manufacturers to expand their product ranges in different markets will favor growth.

Stakeholders in the healthcare industry understand the benefits of self-care and the importance of making drugs for minor illness available without a prescription. This initiative is making healthcare treatment less dependent on doctors and involves pharmacists taking care of primary healthcare needs.

Some nations have allowed self-selection of drugs for common illnesses such as low-grade fever, headache, cough and cold, and digestive issues. In the case of drugs where the government fears overdosage or of drugs that can be unsafe for self-selection, prior consultation with a pharmacist or a qualified person who knows drug history and is aware of adverse effects is made mandatory.

Report Includes:

  • An overview, scope and market landscape of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplement products
  • Coverage of regulatory needs and opportunities that can be found in the OTC drugs and dietary supplements industry for wholesale distributors
  • Information on the role of govt. regulations on selling OTC medicines in outlets other than pharmacies, and how these changing regulatory landscapes can influence the FMCG market
  • A look at various channels selling OTC medicines and dietary supplements (VMS); their market growth and specialized marketing methods of non-pharmacy channels

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Market Overview
  2. Key Trends Driving Demand for OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements
  3. Prevalence of Self-Care
  4. Reduce Burden on Public Health System
  5. Retain Market Leadership
  6. Market Leadership and Competitive Landscape
  7. Pharmaceutical OTC Drug Manufacturers
  8. Store Brands
  9. Consumer Goods Companies
  10. Market Segments
  11. Developed Markets
  12. Emerging Markets
  13. Global OTC and Dietary Supplements Markets, 2019-2025
  14. Regional OTC and Dietary Supplement Markets, 2019-2025
  15. Markets for OTC and Dietary Supplement by Therapeutic Segment, 2019-2025
  16. Global Market Forecasts Through 2025
  17. Wholesale Distribution of OTC Drugs and Dietary Supplements
  18. Role and Responsibilities of Distributors
  19. Challenges in Drug Distribution
  20. Markets for OTC and Dietary Supplements by Distribution Channel, 2019-2025
  21. Regional Wholesale Distribution Scope and Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvshxa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716