DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sintered Steel Market by Type (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Tool Steel), Process (Metal Injection Molding, Conventional, Powder Forged, Additive), End-user Industry, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sintered Steel Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 23.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 28.3 Billion by 2024, Recording a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2024.
The global sintered steel industry witnesses a moderate growth mainly due to the increasing construction activities, developments in the transportation industry, and use of electrical and electronics worldwide. The rising population, particularly in developing countries, is another key factor contributing to the increase in construction activities, which in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the market over the next few years.
On the basis of key regions, the market for sintered steel is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of about 38% among all regions in 2018, in terms of volume, owing to the huge automotive industry in this region.
The global market for sintered steel is dominated by large players such as GKN PLC (UK), Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited (Japan), The Miba Group (US), Samvardhana Motherson Group (Spain), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), ASCO Sintering Co. (US), Sintercom India Limited (India), Schunk Sinter Metals (Germany), and AMES Sintering Metallic Components (Spain).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Sintered Steel Market Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Sintered Steel Market
4.2 Asia Pacific: Sintered Steel Market, By Type & Country
4.3 Sintered Steel Market, By Type
4.4 Sintered Steel Market, By End-Use Sector
4.5 Sintered Steel Market, By Application
4.6 Sintered Steel Market, By Key Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand for New Innovative Designs From the Automotive Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material (Metal Powders) Prices
5.2.2.2 Recent End Industry Slowdown
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Electric Vehicles (EV): the New Growth Opportunity for Sintered Steel in the Automotive Industry
5.2.3.2 Emerging Technological Advancements in the Powder Metallurgy Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Low Awareness of Powder Metallurgy Technology
5.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis
6 Sintered Steel Market, By Steel Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Sintered Steel Market, By Steel Type
6.1.1.1 The Tool Steel Segment is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing in the Sintered Steel Market
6.2 Stainless Steel
6.3 Carbon Steel
6.4 Alloy Steel
6.5 Tool Steel
7 Sintered Steel Market, By Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sintered Steel Market Size, By Process,
7.2.1 The Conventional Manufacturing Process is the Highest Preferable and Traditional Process in the Sintered Steel Market
7.3 Metal Injection Molding (MIM)
7.4 Additive Manufacturing (AM)
7.5 Conventional Manufacturing
7.6 Powder Forged Manufacturing
8 Sintered Steel Market, By End-Use Sector
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sintered Steel Market Size, By End-Use Sector
8.2.1 The Transportation Sector is the Dominated in the Sintered Steel Market
8.3 Transportation
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Electrical
8.6 Others
9 Sintered Steel Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sintered Steel Market Size, By Application
9.2.1 The Engine Segment is Projected to Be the Highest Growing in the Sintered Steel Market.
9.3 Engines
9.4 Transmissions
9.5 Bodies
9.6 Chassis
9.7 Drivetrains
9.8 Electrical Appliances
9.9 Others
10 Sintered Steel Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Sintered Steel Market Size, By Region
10.2.1 Sintered Steel Market Size, By Region
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 China has Witnessed Largest Share of 43.7% of the Asia Pacific of the Sintered Steel Market in 2018
10.3.2 India
10.3.2.1 The Industrial Sector is Projected to Be Fastest Growing Segment in Sintered Steel Market
10.3.3 Japan
10.3.3.1 Japan Contributed to Be Third Largest Country in Asia Pacific Region in Sintered Steel Market
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.4.1 The Transportation Sector is Projected to Be Fastest Growing Segment in Sintered Steel Market
10.3.5 Thailand
10.3.5.1 The Industrial Sector is Projected to Be Highest Growing Segment in Sintered Steel Market
10.3.6 Indonesia
10.3.6.1 The Electrical Sector is Projected to Be Highest Growing Segment in Sintered Steel Market
10.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 North America
10.4.1 US
10.4.1.1 The Electrical Segment to Witness Higher Consumption in the US By 2024
10.4.2 Canada
10.4.2.1 The Electrical Segment to Grow at A Higher CAGR, in Terms of Both Volume and Value, in Canada
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.3.1 The Transportation Sector to Witness High Growth, in Terms of Volume, in Mexico By 2024
10.5 Europe
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.1.1 The Electrical Segment is Projected to Record A Higher Growth in Germany
10.5.2 UK
10.5.2.1 The Transportation Segment in the UK is Projected to Witness A Higher Demand for Sintered Steel By 2024
10.5.3 France
10.5.3.1 The Transportation Sector is Projected to Contribute the Most to the Market in France
10.5.4 Italy
10.5.4.1 The Electrical Segment is Projected to Witness Higher Growth During the Forecast Period
10.5.5 Russia
10.5.5.1 The Transportation Industry Accounted for the Largest Share in the Russian Market in 2018
10.5.6 Spain
10.5.6.1 The Flexible Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in Spain in 2018
10.5.7 Rest of Europe
10.5.7.1 The Electrical Segment is Projected to Record A Higher Growth in the Rest of Europe Market By 2024
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Brazil to Account for the Largest Share in the South American Sintered Steel Market
10.6.2 Colombia
10.6.2.1 Increase in Investment in Transportation is Projected to Drive the Sintered Steel Market in Colombia
10.6.3 Rest of South America
10.7 Middle East & Africa
10.7.1 Iran
10.7.1.1 Iran Remains at Second Largest Country in Sintered Steel Market
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.2.1 The Transportation Sector is Projected to Be Highest Growing Segment in Sintered Steel Market
10.7.3 South Africa
10.7.3.1 South Africa Remains at Third Largest Country in Sintered Steel Market
10.7.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2.2 Expansions & Investments
11.2.3 Partnerships
11.3 Microquadrant for Sintered Steel Manufacturers
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited
12.2 GKN PLC
12.3 Samvardhana Motherson Group
12.4 Hitachi Chemical
12.5 The Miba Group
12.6 ASCO Sintering Co.
12.7 Schunk Sinter Metals
12.8 AMES Sintered Metallic Components
12.9 Sintercom India Limited
12.10 Other Players
12.10.1 SMC Corporation
12.10.2 Capstan Inc.
12.10.3 Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited
12.10.4 SSI Sintered Specialties
12.10.5 Fine Sinter Co. Ltd.
12.10.6 Technymon Global Bearing Technologies
12.10.7 Sintex Rethinking Components
12.10.8 Pacific Sintered Metals
12.10.9 MFS-Sintering
12.10.10 Atlas Pressed Metals
12.10.11 Allied Sinterings, Inc.
12.10.12 Alpha Precision Group
12.10.13 Coldwater Sintered Metal Products
12.10.14 Phoenix Sintered Metals LLC
12.10.15 Callo Sintermetall AB
12.10.16 Precision Sintered Metals
