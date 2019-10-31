DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Medical Image System: Patent Distribution, Market Trend, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the components of the smart medical image system, key areas and strategies of several big names such as Siemens, Samsung Medison, IBM, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare which possess US patents with regard to smart medical image systems, and examines their market trends and opportunities.
As the traditional medical image system requires doctors to manually identify and mark the pathological images one by one, the professional ability and judgment experience of the doctor directly affect the medical diagnosis efficiency and the accuracy of the image recognition of the lesion. In view of this, scientists have combined artificial intelligence, image analysis, imaging medicine, and pathology images over the years to propose smart medical image system solutions to assist physicians in disease diagnosis in a more efficient manner.
List of Topics
- Overview of smart medical image systems and technologies
- US smart medical image system patent counts by patent field, by application year, by country, by patent technology, and by assignees such as Siemens, Samsung Medison, IBM, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare
- Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective
Key Topics Covered:
1. Technology Introduction
2. Patent Analysis
2.1 Patent Mining
2.2 Patent Analysis
2.2.1 Analysis by Patent Field and Patent Application Year
2.2.2 Analysis by Patent Field and Assignee
2.2.3 Analysis by Patent Field and Enterprise & University Assignee
2.2.4 Analysis by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year
2.2.5 Analysis by Patent Technology and Country
2.2.6 Analysis by Patent Technology and Assignee
3. Author's Perspective
Companies Mentioned
- AmCad Biomed Corporation
- Arterys
- Carestream Health
- Case Western Reserve University
- Columbia University
- EBM Technologies
- FDNA
- GE Healthcare
- Heartflow
- Hypermed Imaging
- IBM
- iCAD
- IDx
- Johns Hopkins University
- Leland Stanford Junior University
- Merge Healthcare
- Microsoft
- National Central University
- Philips Healthcare
- Riverain Technologies
- Samsung Medison
- Sectra
- Siemens
- Taihao Medical
