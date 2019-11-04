NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Street and Roadway Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$142.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$123 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan,
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acuity Brands, Inc.; Cree, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; General Electric Company; Hubbell, Inc.; Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips NV; LED Roadway Lighting Ltd.; Osram Licht AG; Syska Led Lights Pvt., Ltd.; Thorn Lighting; Virtual Extension Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Street and Roadway Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Street and Roadway Lighting Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Street and Roadway Lighting Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Highways (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Highways (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Highways (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 13:
<50w (wattage="" type)="" world="" market="" by="" region/country="" in="">US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14:
<50w (wattage="" type)="" historic="" market="" analysis="" by="">Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15:
<50w (wattage="" type)="" market="" share="" breakdown="" of="">Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: >150w (Wattage Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: >150w (Wattage Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: >150w (Wattage Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United
States by Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market
Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Street
and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Street and Roadway Lighting Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Street and Roadway Lighting:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market by Wattage
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe in US$
Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 58: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in France by
Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Street and Roadway Lighting Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market by Wattage
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Street and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Street and Roadway Lighting Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Street and Roadway
Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market
Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Russia by
Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 92: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type:
2018-2025
Table 95: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 103: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific
by Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market
Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Street and Roadway Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Street and Roadway Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Street and Roadway
Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting
Market Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Street and Roadway
Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market
by Wattage Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type:
2018-2025
Table 143: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 148: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Brazil by
Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Latin
America by Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting
Market Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 164: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Historic
Market by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Street
and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Street and Roadway Lighting Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Street and Roadway Lighting:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 179: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Israel in US$
Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market by
Wattage Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Street and Roadway Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 193: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Street and Roadway Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type:
2009-2017
Table 195: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Wattage Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 199: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Wattage Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type:
2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting
Market Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Street and Roadway Lighting Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Africa by
Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACUITY BRANDS
CREE
EATON CORPORATION PLC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HUBBELL
KINGSUN OPTOELECTRONIC
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
LED ROADWAY LIGHTING
OSRAM LICHT AG
SYSKA LED LIGHTS PVT.
THORN LIGHTING
VIRTUAL EXTENSION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
