Transparent Ceramics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$787.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 19.7%. Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$513.8 Million by the year 2025, Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$34.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics will reach a market size of US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$176 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (ACM); American Elements; Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.; Ceradyne, Inc.; CeramTec-ETEC GmbH; Ceranova Corporation; CoorsTek, Inc.; II-VI Optical Systems; Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Konoshima Chemicals; Kyocera Corporation; McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC; Morgan Advanced Materials PLC; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Rauschert Steinbach GmbH; Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials; SCHOTT AG; Shanghai Siccas High Technology Corporation; Surmet Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY 1
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4
1. MARKET OVERVIEW 4
An Introduction to Transparent Ceramics 4
Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics 5
Select Materials Used in Transparent Ceramics 6
Applications of Transparent Ceramics 6
Transparent Ceramics Market: Current Scenario and Outlook 7
Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in the Transparent
Ceramics Market 9
Ceramics Marke
Transparent Ceramics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025 11
Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025 12
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 13
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 17
New Opportunities Emerge in the Aerospace & Defense End-Use Sector 17
Adapting to a Changing Battlefield Opens New Opportunities for
Transparent Ceramics in Building Transparent Ballistic Glass &
Armored Land/Air Tactical Platforms: Projected Defense Budget
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023 19
Increasing Defense Allocations for Advanced Technologies:
Potential for Growth 20
Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Transparent Ceramics
Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the
Years 2001 through 2018 20
Global Military Expenditure: Percentage Breakdown of Defense
Spending by Country for 2018 21
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018 22
Optics & Optoelectronics: The Major End-Use Market for
Transparent Ceramics 22
Global Optoelectronics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 23
Transparent Ceramics: Facilitating Creation of Durable and
Multifunctional Optics 23
Rising Demand for Sensors and Instrumentation Augurs Well for
Transparent Ceramics Market 24
Explosion of IoT Connected Devices Sustains Ensuing Demand for
Sensors, Expanding Market Opportunities for Transparent
Ceramics: Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base
(In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023 25
Transparent Ceramics Hold Potential for Manufacture of Super-
hard Windows 26
Optical Ceramics Market: Growing Demand from Aerospace, Defense &
Security Sectors Supports Growth 26
Sapphire Emerges as a Preferred Material for Transparent Ceramics 27
Transparent Aluminum: A Unique Transparent Advanced Ceramic 27
Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics: Promising Growth Ahead 28
Innovations & Advancements 29
UCLA-Led Research Team Develops Technically Advanced Ceramic
Aerogels 29
German-Japanese Research Team Utilize Transparent Silicon
Nitride to Produce Ultra-Hard Disc 29
Researchers at Jülich IEK Develop Yttria-Coated Transparent
Zirconia Ceramics 30
FEFU Research Team Seeks to Further Improve Understanding about
Reactive Sintering of Transparent Ceramics 30
Advanced Research Brings Forward Sol-Gel Method as Viable
Approach for Producing Transparent Glass-Ceramics 30
CeramTec and DESKO Develop High-Speed, Rugged Scanner Glass
Using Transparent Ceramics 31
Murata Manufacturing Develops Ba(Mg,Ta)O3-Based Transparent
Ceramics 31
Surmet Intends to Further Improve ALON Project 31
MagSpin Develops Mgspinel Hi-Tech Transparent Ceramic Glass
for Smart Devices 31
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 32
Table 1: Transparent Ceramics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 32
Table 2: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 33
Table 3: Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 34
Table 4: Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025 35
Table 5: Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 36
Table 6: Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 37
Table 7: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 38
Table 8: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 39
Table 9: Sapphire (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 40
Table 10: Sapphire (Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region
/Country: 2019 VS 2025 41
Table 11: Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) (Material) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 42
Table 12: Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 43
Table 13: Aluminum Oxynitride (Material) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 44
Table 14: Aluminum Oxynitride (Material) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 45
Table 15: Spinel (Material) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 46
Table 16: Spinel (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 47
Table 17: Other Materials (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 48
Table 18: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 49
Table 19: Optics & Optoelectronics (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025 50
Table 20: Optics & Optoelectronics (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 51
Table 21: Aerospace, Defense & Security (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025 52
Table 22: Aerospace, Defense & Security (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 53
Table 23: Mechanical/Chemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 54
Table 24: Mechanical/Chemical (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 55
Table 25: Sensors & Instrumentation (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025 56
Table 26: Sensors & Instrumentation (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025 57
Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 58
Table 28: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 59
Table 29: Consumer Goods/Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 60
Table 30: Consumer Goods/Electronics (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025 61
Table 31: Energy (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 62
Table 32: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/
Country: 2019 VS 2025 63
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 64
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 65
III. MARKET ANALYSIS 66
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 66
UNITED STATES 66
Table 35: United States Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 66
Table 36: United States Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 67
Table 37: Transparent Ceramics Market in the United States in
US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 68
Table 38: United States Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025 69
Table 39: United States Transparent Ceramics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 70
Table 40: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 71
CANADA 72
Table 41: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 72
Table 42: Transparent Ceramics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 73
Table 43: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 74
Table 44: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025 75
Table 45: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 76
Table 46: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 77
JAPAN 78
Table 47: Japanese Market for Transparent Ceramics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025 78
Table 48: Japanese Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025 79
Table 49: Japanese Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 80
Table 50: Japanese Transparent Ceramics Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025 81
Table 51: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transparent Ceramics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 82
Table 52: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 83
CHINA 84
Table 53: Chinese Transparent Ceramics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 84
Table 54: Chinese Transparent Ceramics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 85
Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transparent Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025 86
Table 56: Chinese Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2019 VS 2025 87
Table 57: Chinese Demand for Transparent Ceramics in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 88
Table 58: Chinese Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 89
EUROPE 90
Table 59: European Transparent Ceramics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 90
Table 60: European Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 91
Table 61: European Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 92
Table 62: European Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025 93
Table 63: Transparent Ceramics Demand Potential in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 94
Table 64: Transparent Ceramics Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025 95
Table 65: European Transparent Ceramics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 96
Table 66: European Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 97
FRANCE 98
Table 67: Transparent Ceramics Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025 98
Table 68: French Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025 99
Table 69: Transparent Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025 100
Table 70: French Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift by
Material: 2019 VS 2025 101
Table 71: Transparent Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 102
Table 72: French Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025 103
GERMANY 104
Table 73: Transparent Ceramics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025 104
Table 74: German Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025 105
Table 75: German Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 106
Table 76: German Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2019 VS 2025 107
Table 77: Transparent Ceramics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025 108
Table 78: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 109
ITALY 110
Table 79: Italian Transparent Ceramics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 110
Table 80: Italian Transparent Ceramics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 111
Table 81: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transparent Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025 112
Table 82: Italian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2019 VS 2025 113
Table 83: Italian Demand for Transparent Ceramics in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 114
Table 84: Italian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 115
UNITED KINGDOM 116
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Transparent Ceramics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025 116
Table 86: United Kingdom Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 117
Table 87: United Kingdom Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 118
Table 88: United Kingdom Transparent Ceramics Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025 119
Table 89: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transparent Ceramics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 120
Table 90: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 121
SPAIN 122
Table 91: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 122
Table 92: Transparent Ceramics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 123
Table 93: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 124
Table 94: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025 125
Table 95: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 126
Table 96: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 127
RUSSIA 128
Table 97: Russian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 128
Table 98: Russian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025 129
Table 99: Transparent Ceramics Market in Russia in US$ Thousand
by Material: 2018-2025 130
Table 100: Russian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2019 VS 2025 131
Table 101: Russian Transparent Ceramics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 132
Table 102: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 133
REST OF EUROPE 134
Table 103: Rest of Europe Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 134
Table 104: Rest of Europe Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 135
Table 105: Transparent Ceramics Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 136
Table 106: Transparent Ceramics Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025 137
Table 107: Rest of Europe Transparent Ceramics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 138
Table 108: Rest of Europe Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 139
ASIA-PACIFIC 140
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 140
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 141
Table 111: Transparent Ceramics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025 142
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 143
Table 113: Transparent Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025 144
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift
by Material: 2019 VS 2025 145
Table 115: Transparent Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 146
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025 147
AUSTRALIA 148
Table 117: Transparent Ceramics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025 148
Table 118: Australian Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 149
Table 119: Australian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 150
Table 120: Australian Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2019 VS 2025 151
Table 121: Transparent Ceramics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025 152
Table 122: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 153
INDIA 154
Table 123: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 154
Table 124: Transparent Ceramics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 155
Table 125: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 156
Table 126: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025 157
Table 127: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 158
Table 128: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 159
SOUTH KOREA 160
Table 129: Transparent Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025 160
Table 130: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025 161
Table 131: Transparent Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Material
for the Period 2018-2025 162
Table 132: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Material: 2019 VS 2025 163
Table 133: Transparent Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025 164
Table 134: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 165
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 166
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transparent
Ceramics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 166
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 167
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025 168
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market
Share in Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025 169
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Transparent Ceramics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025 170
Table 140: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 171
LATIN AMERICA 172
Table 141: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025 172
Table 142: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025 173
Table 143: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 174
Table 144: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 175
Table 145: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transparent Ceramics Market in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025 176
Table 146: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025 177
Table 147: Latin American Demand for Transparent Ceramics in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 178
Table 148: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 179
ARGENTINA 180
Table 149: Argentinean Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 180
Table 150: Argentinean Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 181
Table 151: Transparent Ceramics Demand Potential in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 182
Table 152: Transparent Ceramics Market in Argentina: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025 183
Table 153: Argentinean Transparent Ceramics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 184
Table 154: Argentinean Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 185
BRAZIL 186
Table 155: Transparent Ceramics Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025 186
Table 156: Brazilian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025 187
Table 157: Transparent Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Material:
2018-2025 188
Table 158: Brazilian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift by
Material: 2019 VS 2025 189
Table 159: Transparent Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025 190
Table 160: Brazilian Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025 191
MEXICO 192
Table 161: Transparent Ceramics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025 192
Table 162: Mexican Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025 193
Table 163: Mexican Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 194
Table 164: Mexican Transparent Ceramics Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2019 VS 2025 195
Table 165: Transparent Ceramics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025 196
Table 166: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 197
REST OF LATIN AMERICA 198
Table 167: Rest of Latin America Transparent Ceramics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 198
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Transparent Ceramics Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 199
Table 169: Transparent Ceramics Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Material: 2018-2025 200
Table 170: Rest of Latin America Transparent Ceramics Market
Share Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025 201
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Transparent Ceramics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 202
Table 172: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025 203
MIDDLE EAST 204
Table 173: The Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 204
