NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacuum Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.8 Billion by the year 2025, Polyethylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799885/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$278.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$219 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyethylene will reach a market size of US$677.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amcor Ltd.; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Coveris Holdings SA; CVP Systems, LLC; LINPAC Packaging; Multisorb Filtration Group; Orics Industries, Inc.; Sealed Air Corporation; ULMA Packaging, S.Coop.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799885/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vacuum Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vacuum Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Vacuum Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Food (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Food (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Food (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 8: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Industrial Goods (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Industrial Goods (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Industrial Goods (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Consumer Goods (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Consumer Goods (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Polyethylene (Packaging Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Polyethylene (Packaging Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Polyethylene (Packaging Material) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 22: Polyamide (Packaging Material) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Polyamide (Packaging Material) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Polyamide (Packaging Material) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Packaging Material)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Packaging Material) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 27: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Packaging Material) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Packaging Materials (Packaging Material) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Packaging Materials (Packaging Material) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Packaging Materials (Packaging Material) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vacuum Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Vacuum Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Vacuum Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Vacuum Packaging Market in the United States by
Packaging Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Vacuum Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Vacuum Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Review by
Packaging Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Vacuum Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vacuum
Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Vacuum Packaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Vacuum Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Vacuum Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Vacuum Packaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Vacuum Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Vacuum Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Vacuum Packaging Market by Packaging
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vacuum Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Vacuum Packaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Vacuum Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Vacuum Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018-2025
Table 62: Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Packaging Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Vacuum Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Vacuum Packaging Market in France by Packaging
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Vacuum Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Vacuum Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Vacuum Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Vacuum Packaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Vacuum Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Vacuum Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Vacuum Packaging Market by Packaging
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Vacuum Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Vacuum Packaging Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Vacuum Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Vacuum Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Vacuum Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Vacuum Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Review by
Packaging Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Vacuum Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Vacuum Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Vacuum Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Vacuum Packaging Market in Russia by Packaging
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Vacuum Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Vacuum Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018-2025
Table 104: Vacuum Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Packaging Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Vacuum Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Vacuum Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Vacuum Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Packaging
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Vacuum Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Vacuum Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Vacuum Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Vacuum Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Vacuum Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Review by
Packaging Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Vacuum Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Vacuum Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Vacuum Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Vacuum Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Vacuum Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 132: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Vacuum Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vacuum Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vacuum Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Vacuum Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Vacuum Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Vacuum Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Vacuum Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Vacuum Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Vacuum Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Vacuum Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Vacuum Packaging Market by Packaging
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Vacuum Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Vacuum Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018-2025
Table 152: Vacuum Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Packaging Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Vacuum Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Vacuum Packaging Market in Brazil by Packaging
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Vacuum Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Vacuum Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Vacuum Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Vacuum Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Vacuum Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Vacuum Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Vacuum Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Packaging Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Vacuum Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Vacuum Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Vacuum Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: The Middle East Vacuum Packaging Historic Market by
Packaging Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Vacuum Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Material for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vacuum
Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Vacuum Packaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for Vacuum Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Vacuum Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Vacuum Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Vacuum Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Vacuum Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018-2025
Table 191: Vacuum Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Packaging Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Vacuum Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Vacuum Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Vacuum Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Vacuum Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Vacuum Packaging Market by Packaging
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Vacuum Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Vacuum Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Vacuum Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Vacuum Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 204: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Vacuum Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Vacuum Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Vacuum Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Packaging Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Vacuum Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Vacuum Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Vacuum Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Vacuum Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Vacuum Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Vacuum Packaging Market in Africa by Packaging
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Vacuum Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Packaging Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMCOR
BEMIS
BERRY PLASTICS CORPORATION
CVP SYSTEMS, LLC
COVERIS HOLDINGS SA
LINPAC PACKAGING
MULTISORB FILTRATION GROUP
ORICS INDUSTRIES, INC.
SEALED AIR CORPORATION
ULMA PACKAGING, S.COOP.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799885/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com