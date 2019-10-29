NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascular Graft market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$58.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) will reach a market size of US$85.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$468.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG; Medtronic PLC; Terumo Cardiovascular Group; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Cook Medical LLC; Endologix, Inc.; Gore Medical; LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
