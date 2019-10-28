NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Wire Compound and Cable Compound market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Halogenated Polymers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.8 Billion by the year 2025, Halogenated Polymers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$262.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Halogenated Polymers will reach a market size of US$379.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abu Dhabi Polymers Co., Ltd. - Borouge; Aum Udyog; DowDuPont, Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; Electric Cable Compounds Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Exxon Mobil Corporation; General Cable Technologies Corporation; Hanwha Chemical Corporation; Melos GmbH; Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.; Newgen Specialty Plastics Ltd.; Nuc Corporation; Otech Corporation; Plasgom SA; PolyOne Corporation; SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Shakun Polymers Limited; Solvay SA; Sonneborn LLC; Techno Vinyl Polymers India Ltd.; Teknor Apex Company; Trelleborg AB; Web Industries, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
ABU DHABI POLYMERS CO., LTD. - BOROUGE
AUM UDYOG
DOWDUPONT
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
ELECTRIC CABLE COMPOUNDS
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
GENERAL CABLE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
HANWHA CHEMICAL CORPORATION
MELOS GMBH
MEXICHEM SPECIALTY COMPOUNDS
NEWGEN SPECIALTY PLASTICS
NUC CORPORATION
OTECH CORPORATION
PLASGOM SA
POLYONE CORPORATION
SCG CHEMICALS
SHAKUN POLYMERS
SOLVAY SA
SONNEBORN
TECHNO VINYL POLYMERS INDIA
TEKNOR APEX COMPANY
TRELLEBORG AB
WEB INDUSTRIES, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
