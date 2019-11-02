BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of early Black Friday hoverboard deals, featuring savings on best-selling hoverboards from Amazon, Walmart, Segway and GOTRAX. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Retail Fuse.
Best Hoverboard deals:
- Save 50% off on the HOVERFLY ECO HOVERBOARD 6.5" at GOTRAX.com - this best-selling GOTRAX hoverboard reaches top speeds of 7.4 mph and runs for 4 miles per charge
- Save up to $201 on top-rated hoverboards and electric scooters at the GOTRAX early Black Friday sales - including best-selling hoverboards on sale from as little as $99
- Save up to $161 on Segway self balancing transporters and electric scooters at the Amazon early Black Friday sale
- Save up to $53 on Razor hoverboards at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - deals available on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - check live prices available from major self balancing brands such as Segway, Razor and Gotrax
- Save on select hoverboards at the early Walmart Black Friday sale
- Save up to 12% on hoverboard go-kart conversion kits - at Amazon's early Black Friday sales
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A self balancing scooter offers a more innovative means for personal transport with many brands and models readily available for purchase on Walmart Amazon. The Segway miniPRO PT is pocket-friendly and just as functional as any other Segway product though it lacks a handlebar. The Razor Hovertrax 2.0 is the best choice for hoverboard beginners weighing at 24lbs. For more fun, convert your self balancing scooter into a hoverboard go kart with a kit.
How does Black Friday shopping work? Retailers typically place considerable discounts on their products during Black Friday. In 2018, Adobe Digital Insights found that deals on toys were offered at an average savings of 31%.
E-commerce portals continue to receive more traffic than brick-and-mortar stores during Black Friday. In 2018, 41.4 million went online to shop for holiday deals while only 34.7 million visited retail outlets, according to data from the National Retail Federation.
