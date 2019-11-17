Interim analysis from EMPRISE real-world study shows Jardiance® decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure compared with DPP-4 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists

- This analysis on effectiveness also shows Jardiance® (empagliflozin) was associated with a similar risk of non-fatal atherosclerotic cardiovascular events compared with DPP-4 inhibitors or GLP-1 receptor agonists - A second analysis on healthcare resource utilization shows Jardiance was associated with a reduced risk in all-cause hospitalizations compared with DPP-4 inhibitors