BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best early gaming headset deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top early Xbox, PS4, Turtle Beach, HyperX & Astro gaming headset deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Spending Lab.
Best Gaming Headset deals:
- Save up to 60% on top-rated gaming headsets at Amazon - check live prices on wired and wireless PC, PS4 & Xbox headsets from Astro, SteelSeries, Razer & more top brands
- Save up to $120 on wireless gaming headsets at Amazon - check live prices on multi-platform headphones from CORSAIR, Logitech, SteelSeries, HyperX and more
- Save up to 38% on highly rated PS4 headsets at Amazon - save on over-ear headsets with noise-canceling microphones, stereo surround sound and memory foam ear pads
- Save up to 37% on best-selling Xbox headsets at Amazon - check deals on Plantronics, Astro, Turtle Beach and PDP stereo headsets for the Xbox One
- Save up to $88 on Turtle Beach headsets at Amazon - check live prices on highly rated surround sound headsets for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
- Save up to 38% on HyperX headsets at Amazon - check deals on the popular HyperX Cloud series with detachable noise-canceling microphones and built-in audio controls
- Save on popular PC, Xbox & PS4 gaming headsets at Walmart.com
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Gaming headsets are dependent on the quality of its components. For PS4 headsets and Xbox headsets, an Astro, Turtle Beach, or HyperX headphones are recommended. These brands are equal in terms of sound quality, noise-canceling, comfort, the durability of the frame, and multi-platform compatibility. These companies also offer a wide variety of headsets to accommodate different gaming needs.
What is the history behind Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving Day is a shopping holiday when shoppers throng to retail stores for sales. Due to the terrible traffic conditions this would cause, traffic policemen dubbed this day 'Black Friday.' Today, Black Friday is known as one of the much-awaited sales events of the year where holiday shoppers can take advantage of a wide array of deals offered by thousands of retailers.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.