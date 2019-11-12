Mallinckrodt Announces New Clinical Data Evaluating Acthar® Gel (Repository Corticotropin Injection) in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) at the 2019 American College of Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Professionals (ACR/ARP) Annual Meeting

-- New analysis from Phase 4 study in RA showed that statistically significant improvement from baseline in patient-reported outcomes for pain, fatigue, physical functioning and work-related impairment was associated with Acthar Gel treatment - -- Results from an exploratory analysis showed bone and cartilage biomarker levels in patients treated with Acthar Gel were largely stable and markers of bone degeneration remained stable --