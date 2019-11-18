ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of passengers who traveled through Ontario International Airport in October rose by double-digits for the fourth consecutive month, as the Southern California airport welcomed half-a-million air travelers.
Passenger volume totaled more than 504,000 including 480,000 domestic travelers and 24,000 international passengers, an increase of 10.5% over October last year. Domestic and international volumes grew by 10.3% and 13.9%, respectively.
From January through October, more than 4.5 million passengers arrived and departed ONT, including more than 4.3 million domestic travelers. For the first 10 months of the year, total travelers rose 8.3% over the same period a year ago. The number of domestic passengers increased nearly 7% while international travelers climbed 38.5%.
"Passenger growth continued to be strong in October, a reflection of the ongoing confidence airlines and air travelers have for Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "It is a reminder that our customers remain highly satisfied with our facilities, services and amenities, not to mention Ontario's hallmark stress-free experience."
Commercial freight shipments grew 4.6% percent in October to more than 66,000 tons after being flat in September. For the year, freight volume was up 3.5% to more than 605,000 tons over the first 10 months of last year.
Mail shipments, meanwhile, decreased almost 42% in October and 23% on a year-to-date basis.
October 2019
October 2018
% Change
YTD 2019
YTD 2018
%
Passenger
Domestic
480,318
435,372
10.3%
4,319,183
4,039,527
6.9%
International
24,232
21,276
13.9%
248,121
179,172
38.5%
Total
504,550
456,648
10.5%
4,567,304
4,218,699
8.3%
Air Cargo
Freight
66,436
63,498
4.6%
605,498
585,204
3.5%
1,557
2,679
-41.9%
19,778
25,675
-23.0%
Total
67,994
66,178
2.7%
625,276
610,879
2.4%
About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.
About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
