NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP, http://www.meredith.com/) Travel + Leisure today announced the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020, the annual list of the most anticipated places to visit in the year ahead, according to the editors of Travel + Leisure. Now available on TravelandLeisure.com, this year's global list includes seven destinations across the United States.
"Travel + Leisure's annual list of Best Places to Travel is the ultimate resource for singling out the go-to vacation spots for the new year," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "Whether you're exploring new locations or seeing your favorite places in a new light, the destinations on our list are some of the most compelling across the globe right now. Each of this year's picks offers fresh reasons to visit in 2020, from hotel openings and intriguing new adventures to innovative culinary scenes and enhancements in transportation that make them more accessible than before. This list is a welcome reminder of all the things that inspire us to travel in the first place."
To narrow each year's list to just 50 places, Travel + Leisure's editors pool their up-to-the-minute industry knowledge and consult trusted travel experts, from writers around the globe to the brand's A-list travel advisors. The editors identify the places that are at the forefront of the global conversation and also consider perennial favorites that are reinventing themselves in exciting ways.
The Travel + Leisure 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020 are as follows:
ASIA
Beijing, China
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kyoto, Japan
Singapore
Songyang County, China
Sri Lanka
Rajasthan, India
Taiwan's Mountains
AUSTRALIA & OCEANIA
Brisbane, Australia
North Island, New Zealand
Tasmania
EUROPE
Austria
The Douro River, Portugal
Klitmøller, Denmark
Lille, France
Manchester, U.K.
North Macedonia
Paros, Greece
Rijeka, Croatia
Rome's EUR District
Tbilisi, Georgia
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Botswana
Caesarea, Israel
Doha, Qatar
Dubai
Durban, South Africa
Istanbul
Malawi
Rwanda
NORTH AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
Asheville, North Carolina
Baja Sur's East Cape, Mexico
Barbados
Big Island, Hawaii
Boston
California's Central Coast
Maine
Dominica
Jalisco, Mexico
New Brunswick, Canada
Oklahoma City
St. Bart's
The Great Lakes
Turks & Caicos
SOUTH & CENTRAL AMERICA
Arequipa, Peru
Chilean Lakes District
Costa Rica
Guyana
Maldonado Department, Uruguay
Quito, Ecuador
