LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present during at the 2019 Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.
In addition to the presentation, Mr. Wilson and Heska's Chief Financial Officer, Catherine Grassman, will be available for one-on-one meetings on December 5th. To schedule a meeting, please contact Piper Jaffray via kristin.m.nauman@pjc.com or Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.
A live webcast of the company's presentation can be accessed at https://ir.heska.com/. The webcast will be archived after the event, and a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.
For more information about the Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference, visit: http://www.piperjaffray.com/2col.aspx?id=365.
About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments. The Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") segment represents approximately 85% of revenues, and the Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals ("OVP") segment represents approximately 15% of revenues, as of September 30, 2019. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.